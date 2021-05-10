Iran to unveil COVIran Barekat tomorrow

As the Project Executive Manager Reza Mazhari announced on Monday, the head of EIKO and other cooperating officials will attend the unveiling ceremony.

On May 8, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that two domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccines, ‘Covo-Pasteur’ and ‘Covo-Barakat’, will hit the domestic market in the very near future.

Despite oppressive and tough sanctions imposed against the country, the Islamic Republic of Iran managed to make a miracle in the fight against coronavirus disease and come out victorious in this field, Rouhani stressed.

In late April, the first coronavirus vaccine made by Iranian researchers, COVIRAN Barekat, started the third phase of the human trial, Mostafa Qanei, secretary of the biotechnology development office of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

Developed by researchers at the EIKO, the vaccine was unveiled on December 29, 2020, and started to be mass-produced on March 29.

The vaccine is scheduled to enter the market in mid-June.

HJ/Al-Alam5581123