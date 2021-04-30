Iran to start public COVID-19 vaccination as of June ‘Likely’

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Fri., Minoo Mohraz reiterated that COVO-Iran Barakat, affiliated with the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO), will start the public vaccination of people against coronavirus as of the third month of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2021) 'very likely'.

In response to a question of whether the vaccination will start in June in the current year using COVO-Iran Barakat, she said, “If the work process in the field of production of COVID-19 vaccine and clinical trial go ahead well, this objective will be materialized.”

In a visit paid to COVO-Iran Barakat Factory, tasked with producing coronavirus vaccine, a couple of days ago, it showed COVID-19 vaccine is producing in an accelerated way, she added.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Dr. Mohraz pointed to the start of 3rd phase of the human clinical trial of the first phase of the domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccine on April 25 in the current year and stated that the 3rd phase for injection of the Iranian-made vaccine kicked off in six cities of the country.

Attending the ceremony of launch of 3rd phase of the clinical trial of COVO-Iran Barakat, Dr. Minoo Mohraz, a member of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention HQ, injected the COVID-19 vaccine as a volunteer.

