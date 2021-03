Jahanpour maintained that the fifth shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and the first shipment of the COVAXIN vaccine made by the Bharat Biotech Institute of India has been sent to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“This shipment includes 125,000 doses of COVAXIN vaccine, which will arrive in the country in a few hours,” he added.

He went on to say that the consignment will be delivered to the health network after being coded and labeled in the TTAC system.

