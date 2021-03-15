  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 15, 2021, 12:33 PM

Yemenis target depth of Saudi soil with 3 UAVs

Yemenis target depth of Saudi soil with 3 UAVs

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – The Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the forces targeted the Saudi soil with 3 UAVs on Monday.

The drone unit of the Yemeni Army and Popular Resistance Committees once again targeted the depths of Saudi territory with three drones, Almasirah reported.

The Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree made the announcement today, saying that "A [new] operation against military positions at Abha International Airport in the city of Abha, the center of the Asir region and the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait was successfully carried out by three K2 Qasef UAVs."

"This operation was carried out within the framework of our legal right to respond to the crimes of the aggressors and the continuation of their siege against Yemen," he added, noting that the targeting was carried out with great care.

RHM/FNA13991225000207

News Code 171116

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 17 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News