Saudi-American equations collapse in Yemen’s Ma’rib

The Lebanese newspaper published an article about the great and decisive battle of Ma'rib.

Over the past time, the United States made every effort and left no stone unturned to change the equations for its favor in the Battle of Marib, the paper said.

As a matter of fact, the clear message of the Yemeni Resistance to the United States was that as long as Saudi Arabia continues its aggression in Yemen, attacks of Yemeni resistance forces will not stop and will continue as before. This means that the battle equations in Ma'rib have been subject to change and US forces never imagined that such a thing would happen in Ma'rib.

The series of extensive achievements and victories of Yemeni Resistance forces caused the calculations of Saudis and Americans in Ma’rib to collapse. In Taizz, Yemeni forces have already taken the initiative. This is while the Saudis were trying to make up for their defeats on the Ma'rib front in Taizz. They also suffered defeats in this regard, the paper added.

