Yemeni army targets military positions in SW Saudi Arabia

The Yemeni army announced on Friday night its successful drone operation against Saudi military positions in the southwest of the country.

In a tweet on Friday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree wrote, “The UAV unit was able to target critical military positions at Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with three drones.”

According to a spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Qassif K2 drones were used in the operation and hit the targets accurately.

The drones are suicide bombers and have a long-range.

The retaliatory operation took place at different times today in response to the escalation of airstrikes in Yemen and the escalation of the siege by the Saudi coalition, Saree noted.

The Yemeni army has carried out several retaliatory operations this week at King Khalid Air Base and Abha Airport, where the fighters involved in the bombing of Yemen located there.

The Yemeni military considers it its legitimate right to launch any missile or drone operation against Saudi military targets, stressing that the operation will end when the siege and the six-year war against Yemen end.

