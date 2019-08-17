Yemen drones target oilfield in Saudi Arabia

Shaybah oil field and refinery, which has the largest strategic oil reserve in Saudi Arabia, was targeted in the Yemeni drone strikes, al-Masirah TV channel reported on Saturday.

According to Yemen’s armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare'e, the operation was launched as part of "a legitimate deterrence for the aggression crimes and siege" against the Yemeni nation.

He called on the companies and civilians to stay away from all vital sites in Saudi Arabia, adding that Yemen's bank of targets inside the kingdom "expands daily" and that the future attacks would be more painful to the enemy.

"Forces of aggression have no choice but to stop the war and lift the siege on the Yemeni people," Sare'e said.

Yemeni fighters regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the Saudi war, which began in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall the country's Riyadh-allied former regime and crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.

Last week, Yemeni forces launched two drone attacks on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia's southwestern Asir province with their domestically-developed aircraft.

During the past three months, the Yemeni Air Force has carried out 60 operations, with two operations every 72 hours, targeting enemy headquarters, bases and facilities.

Some 16 operations targeted Abha airport, 14 operations at Jizan airport, 11 operations at Najran airport and 9 operations on Khamis Mushait base.

MNA/PR