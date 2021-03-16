Yemeni drones pound airbase in southwest Saudi Arabia

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree broke the news on Tuesday, saying the attacks targeted King Khalid Airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait earlier today.

He said the retaliatory attack was carried out with 3 drones, Qasef-2k, and the hit was accurate.

The drone attack comes in response to continued US-Saudi aggression, military escalation, siege, the Yemeni spokesman said.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies, chiefly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), launched a war against Yemen in March 2015 to restore the government of former President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, who resigned in 2014 and then flee to Riyadh.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the war has killed almost a quarter of a million Yemenis, caused outbreaks of disease, turned Yemen into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and brought the poor Arab country to the verge of famine.

