US must withdraw its forces from Yemen: Official

Turning to the American intervention in Yemen, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi said, "We are waiting for the Americans to withdraw their forces from Yemen."

He reacted to the continued US interference in Yemeni affairs, calling it to withdraw forces from Yemen, Almasirah reported.

“US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has recently spoken about the need for lack of foreign intervention in Yemen’s internal affairs and we consider this statement positive but proving America's good faith requires practical steps, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi added.

Chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen also reminded that the first practical step that the United States should take is to withdraw its forces from Yemen. "We are waiting for Americans to withdraw their forces and military experts from Yemen.”

Among the other steps that Americans must take is to order their navy to lift the siege against Yemen, he said, adding that Washington must also withdraw its weapons from Yemen.

Earlier, he had pointed to Washington's support for the Saudi aggressors, and said that the United States has given the green light to Saudi-led coalition to kill Yemenis.

“So far, we have not seen any practical and decisive action by the United States to end war in Yemen. If we are to sit at the negotiating table, we must witness practical action by the other side, something that has never been happened before,” he emphasized.

