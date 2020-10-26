Yemen hits Saudi airport in retaliatory drone attack

Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare'e announced that the Air Force carried out an operation on Abha International Airport this morning with Qasef-2k drone, Al-Masirah reported.

It hit an important military target inside the airport accurately, Sare'e said.

He considered this attack and the offensive operations on Abha airport and Khamis Mushait military base during the past few days as a series of Yemeni responses to the US-Saudi crimes and siege against Yemen for 6 years.

Hours ago the Air Force hit a sensitive target inside Abha International Airport with a drone Sammad 3, after an operation by the Air Force that targeted King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with two drones, Qasef-2k.

