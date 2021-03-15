Saudi Arabia biggest importer of arms from 2016 to 2020

The list of the top 10 arms importers in the world, between 2016 and 2020, included 5 Arab countries, according to a report published today, Monday, by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The countries included Saudi Arabia (first place), Egypt (3rd), Algeria (6th), Qatar (8th), and the UAE (9th).

Saudi Arabia increased its arms imports by 61% between 2016 and 2020 compared to the previous five years.

The USA topped the list of Saudi arms suppliers by 79%, followed by Britain (9.3%) and France (4%).

According to earlier reports, Riyadh has spent more than $273 billion on its military, which accounts for 20.9 percent of total government spending.

