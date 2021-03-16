Al-Balad airbase comes under rocket attack

Reports indicate that seven rockets targeted the base. The attack has caused no casualties or damages, according to security sources.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Al-Balad airbase is situated 64km north of Iraqi capital Baghdad and has been used by American forces in the past several years. Widespread rocket attacks against the base had forced the US to transfer a section of its forces to a more secure place.

According to reports, the base is now being used mainly by NATO.

