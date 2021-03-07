Three Palestinian fishermen martyred in Gaza

The Zionist regime continues its hostile actions against the Palestinians in various parts of the occupied lands and territories, Al-Ahad reported.

According to the report, Zionist forces opened fire on Palestinian fishermen in the Khan Yunis Sea in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Palestinian media announced that three Palestinian fishermen were killed following the incident. No further details have been released in this regard.

Last night, Zionist media reported that the regime's forces were ordered to be on high alert in the wake of incidents occurred in the West Bank and shootings in the city of Nablus.

Zionist media reported that the decision was adopted after a shooting incident in the West Bank city of Nablus.

MA/5163801