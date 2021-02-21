Shooting in Pennsylvania leaves one dead three others injured

Police in East Norriton, Pennsylvania, are searching for a suspect who opened fire at a bowling alley Saturday night, leaving one person dead and at least three others wounded, CNN reported.

According to the report, although the assailant managed to escape from the crime scene, police are continuing to arrest him.

While there are much daily news about shooting in the United States and the high number of casualties in these incidents, powerful arms lobby in the United States does not allow legislation to be passed to restrict the possession of weapons in the United States.

"There is a possibility that additional victims may have been transported to hospitals in private vehicles," the East Norriton Police Department said in a statement.

The availability of firearms in the United States and the sale of various types of firearms in stores have made most people have firearms and for this reason, the number of homicides using firearms in this country is very high.

This situation has gradually become a crisis so that shooting at defenseless people in the United States has become a regular issue and thousands of people are killed by gunfire every year in this country.

