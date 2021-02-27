  1. Politics
A US police officer shot dead in New Orleans, Louisiana

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – The US Police Department announced that a police officer has been shot dead outside a high school gym in New Orleans, State of Louisiana.

New Orleans police said the incident occurred when the police officer tried to pull a person who had illegally entered a basketball court out of the field at George Washington Carver High School, CNN reported.

When police officer approached him, he (police officer) was shot and died of his injuries after being taken to hospital.

Without elaborating more on the details of the incident, US police emphasized only on arresting this person.

While there are many daily news about shooting in the United States and the high number of casualties in these incidents, the powerful arms lobby in the United States does not allow legislation to be enacted to restrict the possession of weapons in the United States.

