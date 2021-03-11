Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Zarif urges US to take first step in returning to JCPOA

Iranian Foreign Minister said that Washington unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and therefore must take the first step in returning to the deal.

Publishing stamp in Iraqi KRG, against intl. principles, rule

In reaction to publishing stamps in Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) following Pope Francis's visit to Iraq, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that publishing the stamps is against international principles and rules.

Iran hands over 306 Afghan convicts to their country

Under the framework of the agreement on the extradition of convicts, Iran transferred 306 Afghan convicts to their home country in the 1st phase of the exchange of convicts between Tehran and Kabul.

Lifting sanctions clear path to diplomacy, Iran tells UK

Iranian President said that the clear path to diplomacy is lifting sanctions as well as the fulfillment of US obligations under the Nuclear Deal.

Iran issues emergency use permit for Sinopharm vaccine

Spokesman of Iran's Food and Drug Administration Kianoush Jahanpour announced that Iran has granted emergency use authorization Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm.

Surge in production in absence of export not feasible: Zarif

Stating the export of goods and technical-engineering services is one of the important fields in development of country, Iranian Foreign Minister said that ‘surge in production’ without export is impossible.

Skocic optimistic about advancing to 2022 World Cup

Head coach of the Iranian men’s national football team Dragan Skocic says his hopes are high for winning the 2022 Qatar ticket.

Rouhani advises US not to be 'ashamed' of rejoining JCPOA

Iran has called on the White House to return back to the international laws without hesitation and not to be ashamed of doing so, said the Iranian President on Wednesday.

