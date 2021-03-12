Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Maintaining JCPOA, goal of Iran compensatory steps: FM Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that restoring balance and safeguarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is the goal of Iran’s compensatory steps taken.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto on Thu., Zarif pointed to law-breaking of the United States and the imposition of oppressive and illegal sanctions against Iran and added, “Iran’s compensatory steps have been taken within the framework of JCPOA aimed at restoring balance and maintaining JCPOA.

US officials untruthful, treacherous, brazen, greedy

Stressing that the US must leave Iraq and Syria quickly, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that US officials are untruthful, treacherous, brazen, and greedy.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressed the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, the day which the Almighty God formally entrusted the universal mission for the guidance and salvation of all humanity to His Last and Greatest Messenger, Prophet Mohammad (blessings of God upon him and his progeny).

Lifting US sanctions, condition for resuming nuclear talks

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs reiterated that tangible lifting of US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran is the condition for the resumption of nuclear talks, JCPOA.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in an interview with Almasirah on Wed. and said that adherence to the nuclear agreement means that neither a single word is lessened to this agreement and nor a single word is added to it, so, this issue is quite clear.

Tehran, Minsk emphasize developing artistic-cultural coop.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Belarus stressed the need to enhance artistic and cultural ties.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Belarus Saeed Yari in a meeting with Belarusian Culture Minister Anatoly Markevich on Thursday reviewed the latest status of cultural-artistic cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides reviewed the latest status of artistic-cultural cooperation between the two countries and agreed on a "roadmap" for cultural interactions and exchanges between the two states.

Iranian nation winner of ‘war of wills’: Pres. Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the former US administration did its best to make the Iranian nation bow before its “shameful will” but it was the Iranian nation that eventually emerged as the winner of this war of the wills.

Speaking on Thursday in the inaugural ceremony of a number of national projects on the occasion of the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation, Eid al-Mab’ath, Rouhani reiterated that the noble nation of the country defused the effects of sanctions imposed by the US government with their resistance and perseverance.

He said that today the new US rulers are constantly admitting that the policy of “maximum pressure” pursued by the US former administration against Iran has failed.

Iran COVID-19 deaths surpass 61k since outbreak: Health Min.

The Iranian Health Ministry said that country’s coronavirus, COVID-19, the death toll has surpassed 61,000 since the outbreak.

The ministry has confirmed 8,308 COVID-19 infections and 88 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,723,470 with the death toll standing at 61,016.

KSA must stop carnage, end war on Muslims and Arabs: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman called on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to stop the carnage and end war waged against Muslims and Arabs.

In a tweet on Thu., Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “Defying principles of morality, KSA once again bombards the besieged and famine-stricken people of #Yemen.”

“KSA must stop this carnage and end its war on fellow Muslims and Arabs. Daydreams of conquering Yemen in "3 weeks" haven't materialized in 6 years. Time to wake up,” he added.

Iran to resume nuclear commitments if sanctions lifted

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said on Thursday that if the US returns to JCPOA and lifts the sanctions, Iran will only then return to its nuclear commitments.

In an interview with Russia's Sputnik news agency, Araghchi made it clear that Iran will first verify the US commitments to its undertakings.

The US' return to JCPOA does not require any meetings, the Iranian deputy foreign minister said, "We have no doubt about the goodwill of Russia but it is the US that has to take the first step.”

New US gov. pursuing same Trump’s failed policy: FM Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister said that the new US administration under Biden is pursuing the same failed policy under former US President Donald Trump.

While criticizing the remarks of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about Iranian blocked assets in South Korea, Mohammad Javad Zarif stated that this administration is following the same failed policy of Trump.

In a tweet on Thu., Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “US claims it favors diplomacy; not Trump's failed policy of "maximum pressure”. Yet @SecBlinken boasts abt blocking Korea from transferring our OWN money to the Swiss Channel—only used for food & meds.”

