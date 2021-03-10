Russian, Saudi Foreign Ministers hold joint press conference

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held a joint press conference in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Both sides have reportedly exchanged views on bilateral cooperation especially in the field of OPEC Plus during the meeting.

Faisal Bin Farhan further claimed that the attacks launched by the Yemeni army have targeted the global economy, noting that Riyadh supports a political settlement for the Yemeni crisis.

The claim came as the Yemeni army has repeatedly announced that the attacks on Saudi Arabia are in response to the Saudi coalition's aggression against Yemen.

The Saudi Foreign Minister also claimed that Riyadh seeks to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Lavrov, for his part, maintained that Riyadh and Moscow have bilateral relations in various fields, adding that both sides are working to contain the pandemic.

He also noted that Saudi Arabia and Russia share a common approach to the energy market.

Referring to the significance of ensuring regional stability, he said, “We are committed to the unity and independence of Syrian territory. We are concerned about the developments in Yemen.”

