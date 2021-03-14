Powerful bomb rocks Afghan capital

Two powerful explosions have taken place in the Afghan capital on Sunday which destroyed two vehicles, TOLO News reported.

Authorities have not released any report on a possible number of casualties and no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

The country has been experiencing a growing number of explosions and terrorist attacks in the past months. In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

Meanwhile, the second round of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began on January 7, 2021, in Doha, Qatar. The negotiating teams have not yet issued any statements on the progress of the talks.

