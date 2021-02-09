Iran’s authority, result of resistance of people against GA

Speaking on the occasion of 42nd victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution among personnel and staff of the Ministry of Defense on Tue. which was held with fully observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, Brigadier General Amir Hatami commemorated the name and memory of all martyrs who sacrificed their lives for independence and security of the country especially former IRGC’s Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“Today, we celebrate the 42nd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution at the condition that enemies of the country in early years of the Islamic Revolution were expecting that the country would collapse but under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution, all malicious plots of enemies were doomed to failure.”

The Islamic Revolution has determined its path correctly and accurately, he said, adding, “Independence is the great ideal of the noble nation of Islamic Iran and we must stand and resist against enemies of the country for fully materializing it.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the defense minister added that East and West blocs were united with each other during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) while people of the country resisted firmly against the global arrogance with all their might and power.

Many bloods have been poured in the way of elevation of security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “Under the auspices of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and with his sublime recommendations, we will follow the path of becoming stronger and increasing the deterrence of the Islamic Republic of Iran with all our might.”

