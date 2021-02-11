Iran to respond to enemy’s threats strongly: Defense min.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of various wards of Army Hospital in Zanjan province on Thu., Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Islamic Republic of Iran is a powerful and strong-willed country and has shown that it will respond strongly to any threat decisively if threatened, so that threats waged by Israelis against the country should not be paid due attention.

Turning to the current status of the Zionist regime, he added that Zionist regime is in a fragile situation and raises issues out of desperation and fear that are not accepted by anyone, Amir Hatami added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the defense progresses and developments of the country and stated, “Like previous years, Ministry of Defense has completed a series of research and production activities in the field of defense in the current year.”

He put the number of research projects developed in the field of defense in the current year at about 140 and stated that the remaining projects will be materialized before the termination of the current year (to start March 20, 2021).

Some of these projects have been unveiled and delivered, he said, adding, “Meanwhile, Dena Destroyer and Saba Hunting Mine will join the Army Navy Force in the near future after completion of final onshore tests.”

