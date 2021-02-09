Iran self-reliant in arms production: Defense Minister

“Today, we produce over 800 types of the equipment needed in the defense industry,” General Hatami said in a TV interview on Monday night.

Referring to the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the defense minister said, "After the Islamic Revolution, we were sanctioned and the Americans and the enemies of the Islamic Republic tried to prevent us from reaching the defense items."

However, he noted, Iran has passed “a very successful path” in the past four decades, and it is currently enjoying self-sufficiency and self-reliance in the defense and military equipment industry.

"The initial designs [after the Islamic Revolution] were more preliminary and lighter, but as we moved forward, we made good progress and achieved greater and more complex equipment."

He noted that the country is currently keeping up with the world’s latest technologies in the design and manufacture of destroyers, radars, cannons, missiles and anti-cruise ships.

“Thanks to the Islamic Revolution and the policy of self-sufficiency, we are now among the top world powers in the missile and naval defense,” the defense minister said.

Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing US sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes against enemy threats.

