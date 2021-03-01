'Self reliance' of Iran Armed Forces defeated enemy pressures

In a ceremony attended by top military officials, Iran Armed Forces were handed over 9 military planes, 10 helicopters, and dozens of overhauled jet engines by the Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) of the Ministry of Defense.

Speaking in this ceremony, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami spoke about the military sanctions against Iran in the post-revolutionary years, saying that Iran Armed Forces, even under pressure stood on their own feet and became self-reliant in all defense areas.

In this regard, the construction of various weapons and defense weapons tailored to the needs of the day, as well as the rebuilding and redesign of existing military equipment became the two main strategies of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, Hatami said.

Overhaul of light, semi-heavy, and heavy military equipment by domestic specialists is a low-cost and safe way to upgrade the armed forces' defense capabilities, he explained, adding that the method that has been given great importance in the defense doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Saying that the enemy tried to defeat Iran with two strategies of sanctions and not allowing the purchase of equipment, the Iranian Minister said, “The Islamic Republic was able to defeat the enemy with three strategies: relying on domestic power, optimizing defense and security equipment with the current conditions, and building indigenous weapons in various fields of land, maritime, missile, and cyber warfare.”

