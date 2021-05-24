  1. Politics
May 24, 2021, 4:00 PM

Envoy confirms extension of Iran-IAEA agreement for 1 month

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadii confirmed the decision of the Islamic Republic of Iran to extend the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for one month.

Referring to the end of Iran's quarterly deadline to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadii announced the decision of the Islamic Republic of Iran to extend the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for one month more.

According Gharibabadi today, Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi of this decision.

The data recorded by cameras will be still kept by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) during this new deadline, he said.

With respect to the deletion or transfer of data, the same terms of the quarterly agreement will be applied.

He also advised other parties to the JCPOA to use this opportunity in order to completely lift the sanctions in a practical and verifiable manner.

