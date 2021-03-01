IAEA Director makes claims on Iran’s nuclear program

In a virtual meeting on Monday, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi claimed that in the absence of a technical and valid explanation from Iran, the IAEA is deeply concerned that undeclared nuclear material may be present at the unreported site.

According to Grossi's claims, these nuclear materials have not been reported by Iran under its safeguards agreement.

IAEA Director further claimed that Iran has not responded to any questions of the IAEA regarding the possibility of finding traces of nuclear material in the other three sites.

He noted that the Agency has lost the additional protocol and the special transparency measures under the JCPOA.

Following the European inaction in compensating for the US withdrawal and the return of sanctions, Iran reduced its obligations in five steps in accordance with Article 36 of the deal, and finally, by fulfilling parliament legislation to lift the sanctions, it began uranium enrichment to 20% and ceased voluntarily implementation of the Additional Protocol.

