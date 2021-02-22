China welcomes temporary Iran-IAEA deal: Report

China welcomes the temporary solution reached between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to extend verification by three months, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday.

Over the weekend, Tehran and the world nuclear oversight body agreed to prolong inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities but in a limited capacity. Iran had earlier threatened to suspend all inspections by February 23 if the US sanctions were not lifted by Monday, Russia Today reported.

The United States and its allies must strengthen their sense of urgency and return to the negotiating table with Iran, he added.

"The IAEA and Iran through dialogue and consultations were able to reach a technical understanding on monitoring and verification activities acceptable to both sides. China welcomes and appreciates this, we hope that the parties will continue to work in the same direction and implement the achieved consensus," Wang said at a briefing in Beijing.

The Chinese diplomat added that the return of the US to the Iran nuclear deal was the only way to exit the current dead-end and to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program.

China hopes that IAEA and Tehran can come together to play a constructive role in resolving deadlocks, he said, adding that China calls on the United States to return to the Iran nuclear deal to resolve the existing deadlock.

