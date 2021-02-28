IAEA inspections to be reduced by almost 30%

Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman Abolfazl Amouei held a meeting with the Head and Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi and Behrouz Kamalvandi on Sunday.

Amouei quoted the AEOI chief as saying that Iran is determined to implement the Strategic Action Plan and will produce 120 kg of 20 percent enriched uranium within a year, adding that Tehran will also install a new generation of IR2M and IR6 centrifuges at Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities according to the schedule mandated in the law.

He further quoted Kamalvandi as noting that about 70 percent of the inspections of Iran's nuclear program have been based on the Safeguards agreement, and with the suspension of the Additional Protocol, IAEA inspections of Iran will be reduced by almost 30 percent.

Following the European inaction in compensating for the US withdrawal and the return of sanctions, Iran reduced its obligations in five steps in accordance with Article 36 of the deal, and finally, by fulfilling parliament legislation to lift the sanctions, it began uranium enrichment to 20% and ceased voluntarily implementation of the Additional Protocol.

