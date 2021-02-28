Turkey summons Iranian envoy

Iranian Envoy to Ankara Mohammad Farazmand has been summoned on Sunday to the Turkish foreign ministry over recent remarks on Turkey's cross-border operations against PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Daily Sabah reported.

Turkey expects Iran to support, not oppose, Ankara's fight against terrorism, the foreign ministry told the summoned Iranian envoy.

The incident has taken place after Iran's envoy to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi criticized Turkey's operations in Iraq in an interview with Rudaw on Saturday.

“We reject military intervention in Iraq and Turkish forces should not pose a threat or violate Iraqi soil,” Masjedi said and added: "The security of the Iraqi area should be maintained by Iraqi forces and (Kurdistan) Region forces in their area.”

“We do not accept at all, be it Turkey or any other country to intervene in Iraq militarily or advance or have a military presence in Iraq,” Masjedi continued.

FA/PR