Security forces arrest 10 ISIL terrorists in Iraq

The Spokesman of the Iraqi armed forces announced on Sunday that the 9 ISIL elements have been arrested in Nineveh, Basrah, Kirkuk, and Al-Anbar provinces.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, also arrested one terrorist in Babil province.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

