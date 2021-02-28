  1. Politics
Feb 28, 2021, 6:41 PM

Security forces arrest 10 ISIL terrorists in Iraq

Security forces arrest 10 ISIL terrorists in Iraq

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Sources reported that Iraqi security forces have captured 10 ISIL terrorist elements in five different provinces in the country.

The Spokesman of the Iraqi armed forces announced on Sunday that the 9 ISIL elements have been arrested in Nineveh, Basrah, Kirkuk, and Al-Anbar provinces.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, also arrested one terrorist in Babil province.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

FA/5158392

News Code 170508

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News