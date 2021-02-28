Iran rejects Europe offer to negotiate directly with US: WSJ

The Wall Street Journal quoted two senior Western diplomats as saying on Sunday that Iran has rejected a direct nuclear talk with the United States and Europeans involved in the nuclear talk.

The diplomats said Iran has said that nuclear sanctions imposed against Iran should first be lifted, the newspaper added.

The WSJ claimed that Tehran first demanded that Washington should ensure to lift sanctions imposed against Iran, an issue that Washington has rejected.

According to diplomats, Tehran's rejection of the request for talks has not removed hopes for talks in the coming months, but it has been done by Iran in order to gain leverage in the talks.

This is while that no official source in Iran has so far reacted to the report of this American newspaper.

The Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Feb. 23 that it would suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol in protest of the continuation of US sanctions and non-implementation of provisions of JCPOA by the European countries involved in Iran’s nuclear talk, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran would no longer allow IAEA’s inspectors for ‘safeguards’ oversight.

It should be noted that European Troika including Britain, France and Germany have previously issued a statement, in addition to expressing concern over Iran's decision to suspend the Additional Protocol, and supported the agreement reached between Tehran and International Atomic Energy Agency on continuing supervision and necessary verification in Iran.

