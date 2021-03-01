Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran rejects Europe offer to negotiate directly with US: WSJ

The US Wall Street Journal claimed that Islamic Republic of Iran has rejected Europe's offer to directly negotiate with United States over nuclear deal, JCPOA.

MP stresses on defending Iran's Nuclear Rights

An Iranian Parliament member said as Nuclear energy belongs to both current and future generations, the country must fully defend its nuclear rights so as not to deprive its people of their certain rights.

IAEA inspections to be reduced by almost 30%

Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman said that after the suspension of the Additional Protocol, the Agency's inspections of Iran will be reduced by about 30 percent.

AEOI chief warns of any anti-Iran resolution by IAEA Board

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says Tehran will give a proper response to any anti-Iran resolution adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors, regarding the recent JCPOA developments.

Tehran witnessing no change in US JCPOA policies

Joe Biden's administration has claimed on many occasions that the US will return to JCPOA, but so far, Tehran has not seen a change in their policy towards the nuclear deal, said the Iranian envoy to UN.

Turkish ambassador summoned by Iran Foreign Ministry

The Turkish ambassador in Tehran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry following the Turkish Interior Minister's unacceptable remarks about the presence of PKK elements on Iranian soil.

Iran welcomes India-Pakistan agreement on ceasefire

Iran has welcomed an agreement by Pakistan and India to strictly observe a ceasefire along the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region.

Iranian knowledge-based firms to localize CCR catalyst

The CEO of Iran's Noori Petrochemical Plant referred to an agreement with domestic knowledge-based firms to localize the catalyst of "CCR" and announced the setting of a new record in aromatic items output by the company.

