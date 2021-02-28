Time of Borrell's proposed meeting inappropriate: Iran

Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday that due to the recent positions and actions of the United States and three European countries, the Islamic Republic considers the time of the informal meeting proposed by Josep Borrell as inappropriate.

He went on to say that the Biden administration still follows the failed policy of maximum pressure and the US has not yet voiced its readiness to fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, adding that necessary negotiations were held five years ago.

"The path is clear. The United States must end its illegal and unilateral sanctions and return to its commitments. This does not require negotiation or a resolution in the Board of Governors,” he added.

The Spokesman further noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to the action with action, underling that Tehran will resume its close consultations with the current JCPOA participants and Josep Borrell as the coordinator of the Nuclear Deal.

