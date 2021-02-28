Tehran thanks Beijing for donating COVID-19 vaccine to Iran

Saeed Khatibzadeh maintained on Sunday that the common background in the Iranian and Chinese civilizations has even turned challenges into an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations.

He further thanked the Chinese government for donating 250,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Iran.

Iran has imported the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines from China.

The cargo comprising 250,000 doses of vaccines arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport in the early hours of Sunday.

The vaccines have been scheduled to be handed over to the Health Ministry.

