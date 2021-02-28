  1. Economy
Iran mining, mineral export value exceeds $5.6bn in 10 months

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – The export value of Iranian mining and minerals in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21, 2020, to Jan. 19, 2021) hit more than $5.612 billion.

According to the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), more than 34,090,000 tons of mining and mineral products was exported from the country in the said period.

Data showed that over 3.9 million tons of products in mining and mineral industrial sector, valued at over $762,296,000, were exported to the target markets in the Iranian month of Dey (from Dec. 21, 2020 to Jan. 19, 2021).

Steel ingot and products, copper cathode and aluminum ingot accounted for the maximum export share in mining and mineral industrial sector in this period.

Related News

