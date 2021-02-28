Iran mining, mineral export value exceeds $5.6bn in 10 months

According to the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), more than 34,090,000 tons of mining and mineral products was exported from the country in the said period.

Data showed that over 3.9 million tons of products in mining and mineral industrial sector, valued at over $762,296,000, were exported to the target markets in the Iranian month of Dey (from Dec. 21, 2020 to Jan. 19, 2021).

Steel ingot and products, copper cathode and aluminum ingot accounted for the maximum export share in mining and mineral industrial sector in this period.

