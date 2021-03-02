  1. Economy
Mar 2, 2021, 10:32 AM

Iran’s foreign trade value hits $65bn in 11 months: TPOI

Iran’s foreign trade value hits $65bn in 11 months: TPOI

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Foreign trade value of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21, 2020 to Feb. 20, 2020) hit $65 billion.

Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboum broke the news on Tuesday.

Of $65 billion worth of country’s foreign trade value, about $34 and $31 billion of which is related to imports and exports respectively, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the sanctions imposed against the country and said that affecting Iran’s trade and business in international arena is the main objective behind imposition of sanctions against Iran.

Despite sanctions imposed against the country, Islamic Republic of Iran conducted more than $80 billion worth of foreign trade last year (ended March 20, 2020), he emphasized.

He further pointed out that export promotion of agricultural products and import of agricultural raw materials needed in this sector should be taken into serious consideration.

MA/5159737

News Code 170583

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News