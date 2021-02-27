  1. Economy
Semi-finished steel exports top 5 million tons in 10 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iranian steelmakers exported more than 5.13 million tons in the ten calendar months to February 18.

According to the latest data released by the Iranian Steel producers Association (ISPA), the exports of semi-finished steel products witnessed an 11.77% decline compared with the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of billet and bloom reached a total of 3.94 million tons, down 4% compared to the last year’s similar span.

Iranian mills exported 1.21 million tons of slab during the period under review, indicating a 30% plunge year on year.

The country’s exports of finished products reached 2.37 million tons in the 10-month period, down 20% year on year.

According to earlier reports, Iran’s semi-finished steel output reached 18.75 million tons during the 10 calendar months to February 19, registering a 7% growth as compared to the same period of last year.

