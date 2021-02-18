New Pelletizing plant launched in Bandar Abbas

The project was inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani via videoconference, with other senior Industries Ministry officials in attendance.

According to Khalil Qasemi, head of Hormozgan Industries, Mining and Trade Organization, the first phase of Maad Koush Iron Ore Pelletizing Company has been implemented by an investment of 23.2 trillion rials and has created 360 direct job opportunities.

The pelletizing unit is part of a two-phase project with a total capacity of 5 million tons of pellets per annum.

Iran extracted 64.27 million tons of iron ore during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2020).

In its outlook plan for the Iranian calendar year 1404 (2025-2026) Iran has envisaged production of 55 million tons of steel per annum, and to achieve this target the country requires to extract 160 million tons of iron ore concentrates.

As announced by the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry, production of iron ore concentrates in Iran reached 47.306 million tons in the previous Iranian calendar year (March 2018-2019), registering a four-percent rise compared to the preceding year.

