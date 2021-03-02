Iran exports over 1.4mn tons of round bar in 10 months

Accordingly, Iran’s export of round bar registered a 22 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year (ended March 20, 2020).

Based on the statistical tables of Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), Iran exported 1,919,000 tons of round bar in 10 months of the previous Iranian calendar (from March 21, 2019 to Jan. 19, 2020).

In this period, 24,000 tons of round bar was imported into the country, showing a 17 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Another statistic showed that 151,000 tons of iron beam was exported from the country, recording a four percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

MA/IRN84248215