Aluminum production up by 26%

The four largest aluminum producers in Iran have manufactured a total of 175,000 tons of aluminum ingots in the first four months of the current Iranian year, which shows an increase of 26.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the four aluminum manufacturing companies produced 175,281 tons of ingots from March 2 to July 22.

The figure was 138,781 tons in the first four months of last year.

HJ/5276674