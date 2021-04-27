Iran plans to produce 32mn tons crude steel in current year

A study of the most important programs of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade in the current year indicates that planning is underway for producing 32 million tons of crude steel, the statistics that show a 27.7 percent rise as compared to the performance in last year (ended March 20, 2020).

According to the statistics, domestic steelmakers succeeded in producing 28,374,900 tons of crude steel last year (ended March 20, 2020).

In this comprehensive program, it is planned to produce 23 million tons of various types of steel products in the current year (started March 21, 2021).

This is while domestic steel-making companies produced more than 25 million tons of these products.

The programs defined by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade in the current year named after “Production, Support, Eliminating Barriers” have been classified in seven main pivots and 40 plans including boosting and deepening domestic production (13 plans), managing imports and developing export of non-oil commodities (6 plans), developing mines and mineral industries with special emphasis on the mining roadmap (four plans), developing technology and knowledge-based products (four plans), managing market an organizing trade logistics (5 plans), improving business environment and eliminating barriers ahead of production process (three plans) as well as providing financial resources and developing investment (5 plans).

