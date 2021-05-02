Iran exports non-oil goods to 143 countries: IRICA

Despite oppressive and unjust sanctions imposed against the country as well as restrictions caused by the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, Islamic Republic of Iran managed to export its non-oil products to 143 world countries last year, Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi reiterated.

He went on to say that Islamic Republic of Iran imported products, valued at $38.892 billion, from 123 countries in this period.

Iran exported its non-oil products, valued at over $34.998 billion, to 143 countries in the world last year (ended March 20, 2021), Latifi underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRICA spokesman pointed to Iran’s export destinations during this period and stated that China, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at first to third ranks respectively in terms of export.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported more than $9,077,123,234 worth of non-oil products to China in this period, followed by Iraq with importing $7,448,431,673 worth of non-oil products from Iran, he continued.

According to IRICA, 10,343,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $5.762 billion, were exchanged between Iran and its trader partners in the first month of the current year (from March 21 to April 20, 2021), showing a 32 and 62.5 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

