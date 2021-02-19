  1. Economy
'Chabahar to become steel, petrochemical industry hub'

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Director General of Chabahar Free Trade Zone (FTZ) said that Chabahar will become a hub of the steel and petrochemical industry in Iran due to its strategic position and the projects currently underway there.

This region will soon become the third pole of petrochemicals and is one of the major poles of steel, said Abdulrahim Kordi.

Chabahar will play an effective role in the steel industry, petrochemicals, and transportation development, he added, saying that its effect on the national and local economy, attracting the participation of local communities, transfer of knowledge and technology and expansion of international interactions are important strategies of the Chabahar Free Zone.

Iran's southernmost city, Chabahar, with an area of about 17,155 square kilometres, is located on the Makran Coast of the Sistan and Baluchestan province.

It is bordered by Bampour, Rask and Sarbaz in the north, the Oman Sea in the south, Pakistan in the east and Jask and Minab ports in the west.

Chabahar is one of the seven free-trade zones of Iran and it is the only ocean port of the country in the vicinity of the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean.

