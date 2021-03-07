Exports to Iraq via Mehran crossing top $460m

Director-General of Ilam Customs Administration Rouhollah Gholami made the announcement on Sunday, saying, "Since the reopening of the border, we have exported $464 million via Mehran border to Iraq."

"We have exported 907,000 tons shipments to Iraq, including steel products, ceramic tiles, plastics, leeks, iron ore and petrochemical products," he added.

"1,542 transit cargoes also exported to Iraq via Mehran border crossing," Gholami said.

According to Gholami, Iran’s exports to Iraq via Mehran checkpoint stood at $1.18 billion during the last fiscal year (March 2019-20).

ZZ/5163904