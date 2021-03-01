Iran’s steel ingot imports up 67% in 10 months

According to the statistical tables of Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), 5,000 tons of steel ingots were imported into the country from March 21, 2020 to Jan. 19, 2021, the rate of which hit 3,000 tons in last year’s corresponding period (from March 21, 2019 to Jan. 19, 2020).

Earlier, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade had announced that more than 95 to 98 percent of steel’s requirement is met in the country.

According to the statistics, 4,000 tons of steel ingots (billet and bloom) was imported into the country in the first 10 months of the current year (from March 21, 2020 to Jan. 19, 2021), showing a 100 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

It should be noted that Islamic Republic of Iran is the tenth largest steelmaker in the world. By achieving production capacity of 55 million tons of steel in 2025 Vision, suitable ways will be provided for the country to be listed among top seven steelmaking countries in the worldwide.

