Yemeni official calls on US, UK to end arms supply to SA

According to al-Maseera, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, chairman of the Yemeni Supreme Revolutionary Committee, said on Friday that the Emiratis, Saudis and the Americans send their mercenaries to Yemen and Marib to be killed.

According to the report, he added, "Saudi Arabia should defend itself within its borders and not in the city of Marib."

Al-Houthi stressed that "If Biden seeks peace, he must withdraw his military experts who manage the battle of Marib."

The high-ranking Yemeni official went on to say that "The Yemeni people have proved over the past six years that they will not turn their backs on the resistance and will confront the enemy, despite the continuing blockade and all-out aggression."

Al-Houthi also stressed that the British government should stop providing arms support to Saudi Arabia. The British must stop giving drones to Saudi Arabia to bomb Marib and residential areas. Regarding Martin Griffiths, he said that the UN envoy to Yemen has not yet presented a plan for peace.

The head of the Yemeni Supreme Revolutionary Committee stated further stated that "We have no more than two options; Either establishing real peace or war until victory is achieved."

He furthermore said that "We strongly condemn the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians in the occupied territories."

