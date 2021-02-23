Yemeni forces obtaining imminent conquest in Ma’rib

A Yemeni field source told Sputnik news agency that Yemeni resistance forces have besieged the city of Ma'rib from various directions.

In the past few hours, Yemeni army and popular committees have managed to surround the city of Ma'rib from various directions about two weeks after the start of large-scale military operation against the invading elements.

The field source stressed that the resistance forces have also taken control of the communication line between east of the city of Ma'rib, which leads to Hadhramaut province, he said.

He said the operation to clear the city of Ma'rib from al-Qaeda elements and Saudi coalition mercenaries would begin soon.

“We are looking to complete our control over all the heights overlooking the city of Ma'rib in different axes,” he continued.

According to the reports, while ousted Yemen President Hadi's forces spoke of repelling the attack by Sana’a forces, local sources said that the Yemeni army and popular committees had taken control of Hilan area. The Al-Kasara Front is also under the control of Sana’a forces, and only Almashjah Front remains, which conflict in this area is underway.

