Saudi fighter jets heavily bomb Yemen’s Ma’rib

The series of aggressive attacks by Saudi fighter jets in various parts of Yemen still continue. Saudi fighter jets heavily bombed the city as resistance forces advanced on Ma'rib front in Yemen, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, the main goal of Saudis in the massive bombing of the city of Ma'rib was to prevent continuation of advancement of Yemen’s resistance forces in this city. However, recent reports indicate that Yemeni forces are advancing in various parts of Ma'rib.

It should be noted that Yemeni resistance forces have gained great field achievements during the battle of Ma’rib. In this regard, it was announced that the Yemeni forces have made great progress in the "Raghwan" area, west of the city of Ma'rib.

Saudi Arabia is currently under widespread pressure due to severe strikes by Yemeni forces in the city of Ma'rib. Increasing pressure from the Yemeni resistance forces has led Saudis to make every effort to send mercenaries from different parts of Yemen to Ma'rib.

