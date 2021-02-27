Saudi-led coalition claims intercepting missile near Riyadh

The coalition claimed that Yemen launched a ballistic missile against the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

The Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya quoted the coalition’s spokesman Turki al-Maliki as claiming that missile systems of the force have intercepted a ballistic missile before it could hit its target in Riyadh.

The claim comes while earlier, users in social media had reported massive explosion sound near the country’s capital.

Yemeni forces have not yet reacted to the report.

Some videos are also circulating on social media which shows the activation of US-made Patriot missile systems in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, there has been a halt in the activities of airports in Riyadh and Jeddah while the sky of the country has been temporarily closed.

Yemeni army has repeatedly warned the Saudi coalition of continuing siege and attack against the Yemeni nation, vowing to retaliate the hostile actions of the coalition with missile and drone operations.

