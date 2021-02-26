Yemeni people stress need to continue battle in Ma'rib prov.

Thousands of Yemenis staged anti-Saudi demonstrations on Friday. The massive demonstrations took place in Saada province, Almasirah reported.

Yemeni media reported that large demonstrations have taken place in a number of other provinces in Yemen.

According to the report, Yemeni demonstrators chanted slogans against Saudi Arabia and its regional and international allies, stressing that the great battle of Ma'rib must continue until the city is completely liberated.

Demonstrators also condemned the continuation of land, air and sea siege in Yemen and called for an immediate end to the siege. The demonstrators announced that Saudis forces kill Yemeni people as the siege continued.

Earlier, a member of political bureau of Yemeni Ansarullah movement announced that these forces would continue to advance on Ma'rib front.

The advance of Yemeni armed forces in Ma'rib continues," Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said.

He added that if aggressor countries agree to stop the war on all fronts, “we will also stop the fighting."

“The commanders of the aggressor coalition are present in Ma'rib. We are confident of winning the war,” he added.

MA/5156478