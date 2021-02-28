Satellite images reveal secret missile site of Zionist regime

The Planet Labs satellite imagery company has recently recorded images of a missile base of the Zionist regime near the occupied Quds that has remained hidden until recently.

Sources reported that the site is located southwest of the occupied Quds and west of the Zionist city of Bet Shemesh, adding that one of the air force bases of the Zionist regime is stationed in the area.

The secret base reportedly houses surface-to-surface missile battalions equipped with ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

It should be noted that new images of the Dimona nuclear power plant have caused a great deal of controversy in recent weeks.

The Zionist regime has been expanding Dimona nuclear facility and, new construction has been carried out near the nuclear power site and the nuclear recycling station, for which an area of 140 meters long and 50 meters wide has been excavated, and the nature of these constructions is still unknown.

MNA/FNA 13991210000528